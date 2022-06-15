Rudy Giuliani deletes tweets denying he was drunk on Election Night

Rudy Giuliani has deleted two tweets in which the former mayor and attorney for Donald Trump denied that he was drunk as votes rolled in on Election Night and he advised the president to declare victory.

The two tweets disappeared from Mr Giuliani’s timeline some time Tuesday evening. The first read: “I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill [Stepien].”

“I was upset that ther were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the president), it continued, apparently referring to the Trump campaign’s bogus claims of fraud and not his own efforts to overturn the election.

“I REFUSED all alcohol that evening,” he claimed. “My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”.

The claim to which he was responding first arose during the January 6 hearings this week and last. In videotaped testimony, Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller made clear that he believed the former mayor was visibly inebriated when he began urging Mr Trump to declare victory even as networks were declaring Arizona, and therefore the election, for Joe Biden.

More follows…

