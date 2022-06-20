Rudy Giuliani campaigns for son in New York governor race

Andrew Guiliani was “excluded” from a New York governor debate on Sunday (19 June), his father and former New York mayor Rudy Guiliani has said.

The Republican candidate is running against Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin in a primary on June 28.

Andrew Guiliani has claimed that he was “discriminated against” for being asked to attend Sunday’s debate remotely due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

“NY1 Spectrum News has imposed a COVID mandate, saying that I can actually not come in the building again,” he said.

