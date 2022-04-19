Rubizhne: Video purportedly shows Ukrainian tank firing through building at Russian armoured vehicle

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Ukrainian forces said that they destroyed a Russian armoured vehicle as fighting continued in Luhansk Oblast.

Video shared by the Ukrainian National Guard on Monday (18 April) shows a tank firing through a building and hitting an another armoured vehicle.

The Independent has geo-located the footage to the town of Rubizhne, in Luhansk Oblast.

“[Rubizhne] in Luhansk region was destroyed by constant air strikes and enemy artillery shelling. Our soldiers are firing vehicles with unrealistic efforts,” The National Guard of Ukraine said.

