RRR’s Global Recognition Decoded, Here’s Why Firangis Are Still Talking About It

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all about heroes with heart and courage. Led by real heroes of the ’90s Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film left the global audience in awe as these men were superheroes without capes and super serums. A long list of Hollywood celebrities have been raving about the film on social media, from MCU filmmakers Russo Brothers, and James Gunn to TVD star Joseph Morgan. The film recieved so much love in the US, that the makers decide to release it theatrically for the second time.

SEE ALSO: I Went For ‘Brahmastra’ Ready To Suspend Every Disbelief But The Dialogues…Yikes!

RRR was also praised by the Indian audience on its theatrical release in different languages, which was followed by a successful OTT release with Netflix. The film remained on the Top 10 list for weeks in India and globally, however, the overbearing response from Hollywood left many confused. It also led many desis to view the film in a new light. RRR takes place during the British Raj in India and follows two friends with different ideals that end up on the opposite side of the same fight.

The magnus opus is about love, friendship, and ideals in a time when survival, and being able to live was the utmost priority. The film’s visuals, cast as well as storyline left many speechless. Now, even months after the Netflix release RRR is still trending on Twitter. Doctor Strange and The Black Phone director, Scott Derrickson praised the film on Twitter by saying, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

Apart from Hollywood celebrities, many screenwriters too praised it too. Actor-writer Christopher Miller, Disney-Marvel illustrator Alice X Zhang, DC and MCU writer Jackson Lanzing, as well as screenwriter Larry Karaszewski have shared tweets praising the South Indian release.

RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is AMAZING. It’s like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would’ve still enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/gjTbBFJdg8 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 14, 2022

So I thought there was no way this year, like absolutely no chance in hell, that there could possibly be a movie more batshit insane than Everything Everywhere All At Once… and then I watched this pic.twitter.com/XEBhy9bam8 — Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) June 14, 2022

“Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” Me: pic.twitter.com/dtseZUY5TX — 𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙕𝙄𝙉𝙂 (@JacksonLanzing) June 14, 2022

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

SS Rajamouli revealed that RRR borrows from Indian mythological stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata. He said the two protagonists Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, are modeled after their namesakes in Hindu mythology. While this may have been a part of the story for Indians or a speculative trope with the best friends trope from Bollywood, for the global audience the majestic portrayal of the heroes is hard to come by. Apart from a good story that comes full circle, the film brings a world-ending moment to the fate of mere humans, who dance, sing, and are really just people.

Meanwhile, Hollywood is used to turning humans into heroes through the script, with emotional turmoil and backstories. RRR, on the other hand, gives characters the chance to develop on screen. Let’s not forget how well the South Film Industry is known for making their heroes look like gods, even we’d cower before them. In RRR every scene and every dialogue for its superstars has been carefully curated to bring the character to life, to bring their meaning to life. Every shot of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn proves how they are the heroes, the real deal.

Infinity war director Russo brother like RRR 🔥😍😍🔥..both wanted to work with ss rajmouli in future 🔥😍😍 pic.twitter.com/AvHA5iEUHl — Suman (@Suman423218381) July 22, 2022

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

SEE ALSO: ‘Jogi’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ And More Movies/Shows Releasing This Week

The film’s awe-inspiring visuals would have been enough to impress the world, the cast, the screenplay, and the direction only makes it better. The praise continues to introduce more people to the movie and others return to it out of curiosity, including many desi fans.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : RRR's Global Recognition Decoded, Here's Why Firangis Are Still Talking About It