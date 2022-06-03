'RRR': Western Audience Is Convinced That SS Rajamouli's Movie Is A Gay Love Story; Indian Fans Are In Denial

Posted on June 3, 2022 0 Comments0

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and broke several records. The movie was praised by critics for its screenplay, direction, VFX and the performances of the leading duo N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Well, few months after the release of the movie, RRR is trending again on Twitter, because the Western audience is convinced that RRR is actually a gay love story movie.

Several users, particularly the western audiences, are convinced that RRR is a love story of two gay men. One user wrote, “Turns out there can be gay themed action heroes in 2022! You just have to watch the epic mega OTT blockbuster #RRRMovie on @netflix to find it!! Watch the moment where our two lovers… i mean soul brothers meet for the first time!” Take a look at more reactions.

SEE ALSO: ‘You Should Not Be Allowed To Make Films’: ‘Eternals’ Star Reacts To SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Starring Jr NTR-Ram Charan

Meanwhile, the Indian fans have taken it to themselves to educate the western audience that there is a difference between bromance and romance. One Indian user wrote, “I see a lot of accolades from the West for RRR on Charan & Tarak’s chemistry & friendship. One group even adapted it as a beautiful gay thing. The West is more individualistic in nature from a society standpoint & the idea of friendship is different in India culturally.”

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'RRR': Western Audience Is Convinced That SS Rajamouli's Movie Is A Gay Love Story; Indian Fans Are In Denial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *