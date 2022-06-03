'RRR': Western Audience Is Convinced That SS Rajamouli's Movie Is A Gay Love Story; Indian Fans Are In Denial

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and broke several records. The movie was praised by critics for its screenplay, direction, VFX and the performances of the leading duo N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Well, few months after the release of the movie, RRR is trending again on Twitter, because the Western audience is convinced that RRR is actually a gay love story movie.

Several users, particularly the western audiences, are convinced that RRR is a love story of two gay men. One user wrote, “Turns out there can be gay themed action heroes in 2022! You just have to watch the epic mega OTT blockbuster #RRRMovie on @netflix to find it!! Watch the moment where our two lovers… i mean soul brothers meet for the first time!” Take a look at more reactions.

Turns out there can be gay themed action heroes in 2022! You just have to watch the epic mega OTT blockbuster #RRRMovie on @netflix to find it!! Watch the moment where our two lovers… i mean soul brothers meet for the first time! https://t.co/VtT41X9Bjs — ☀ stevie wong ☀ (@wongie1) May 26, 2022

kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/JprvRE2Aj8 — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 1, 2022

Okay, I was going to watch RRR for the insane looking action set-pieces but now I hear it’s also unintentionally homoerotic and heartwarmingly gay? — Joe Glass🏳️‍🌈Only the Queerest Joy! (@JosephGlass) June 3, 2022

just saw a snippet of rrr with mother these mfs gay asf — silly girl (@moonIuvr666) June 2, 2022

RRR is the best gay film India has made. — Dk is shitposting (@dk_fakegod) May 6, 2022

RRR is one of the best gay romance films. How people don’t see that is crazy. — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) June 2, 2022

Gays: RRR (on Netflix) is fun, camp and full of hot guys. It’s ABSOLUTELY missing a kiss between the 2 leads, but still… pic.twitter.com/dkNJiiDt7y — Tom Katsumi (@tomkatsumi) May 31, 2022

Watched RRR, so basically it’s like your everyday South Indian Movie, but with gay relationship. — Mayank (@MayankMahajan33) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian fans have taken it to themselves to educate the western audience that there is a difference between bromance and romance. One Indian user wrote, “I see a lot of accolades from the West for RRR on Charan & Tarak’s chemistry & friendship. One group even adapted it as a beautiful gay thing. The West is more individualistic in nature from a society standpoint & the idea of friendship is different in India culturally.”

I see a lot of accolades from the West for RRR on Charan & Tarak’s chemistry & friendship. One group even adapted it as a beautiful gay thing. The West is more individualistic in nature from a society standpoint & the idea of friendship is different in India culturally. 1/2 — Anuజ్ఞ (@Anugnareddy11) June 3, 2022

It’s just fascinating how Western people associate Friendship with Gay in #RRR . Just shows how messed up Western People’s minds are — Harish Charan (@HarishC37735919) June 2, 2022

While Hollywood is busy pushing their gay agenda, Bollywood is out here doing great things. Thanks to the people behind RRR, twas the change of pace most of us needed. #RRRMovie — Shaking Speare (@Zac_Anyoka) May 30, 2022

The fact that #RRR (India) is being perceived as a gay action romance by Western Audience is disrespectful and a reason why other countries should gatekeep their movies. It clearly was a story of 2 bestfriends fighting against the oppressor. Sometimes being an American sucks — KC Jones 🌻 (@KCdaBlazian) June 3, 2022

people calling rrr gay is so funny to me because you know indian public is crying 😭 — Vri⁷∞ | min simp 🌈 (@queerayosuga) June 3, 2022

don’t know y people of the west don’t understand what is friendship or bromance. They straight up tagged RRR as gay romance 🐹 — DfqRajat (@SonOfBeach69) May 30, 2022

