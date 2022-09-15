‘RRR’ Director SS Rajamouli On How ‘Braveheart’ Star Mel Gibson Has A Major Influence On His Films

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently basking in the glory of period action drama ‘RRR’, recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. With a couple of blockbuster projects under his belt, Rajamouli opened up about his Hollywood inspiration, who motivated him to push the boundaries with his films. “I started pushing the boundaries and gradually I got a knack for it,” he said at the event.

While Rajamouli revealed that he has been slightly inclined towards action since childhood, the ace filmmaker also revealed how Mel Gibson had a major influence on him. “Mel Gibson pushes the boundaries when it comes to action. How he does it is related to a strong emotional drive.” Furthermore, the ‘Baahubali’ director also opened up about his technique of filming long action sequences at TIFF. “It is painstaking but beautiful at the same time. I see the most heroic moment once I get it right, it will be followed in the rest of the movie,” Rajamouli added.

With ‘RRR’ still trending on social media, the talented director also talked about his next project which would star South superstar Mahesh Babu at the same event. Comparing it with the likes of James Bond/Indiana Jones franchises, Rajamouli said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

