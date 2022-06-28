Royal Marines take daring leap from Chinook helicopters into choppy Bristol Channel

Posted on June 28, 2022

Incredible footage shows the moment Royal Marines leapt 10ft from Chinook helicopters into the Bristol Channel during a training exercise.

The commandos, testing some of their most daring skills, were picked up by Royal Air Force helicopters on the dunes of Braunton Burrows in North Devon to practise what is known as “helicasting”.

The technique ensures troops can get into the action by quickly dropping them from the back of helicopters into the ocean, where they use their Zodiac raiding craft to reach the shore.

