Royal family news – live: Sussexes release photograph of daughter Lilibet after arriving in US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.

The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.

More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations to the World Central Kitchen were made in her honour by people around the world, for which the Duke and Duchess have also expressed their gratitude.

It follows reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had returned to the US following a short trip to the UK for the jubilee celebrations.

The early departure means the Sussexes missed the finale of the festivities, which saw the Queen make a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard flag was raised above the residence during the pageant.

Show latest update 1654599657 The best memes of the royal children from the platinum jubilee weekend While there was plenty of fanfare, pageantry, high fashion and even two balcony appearances from the Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations, the royal children took it upon themselves to provide some extra entertainment over the long weekend. Here are our favourite memes of the royal children over the platinum jubilee weekend: Kate Ng 7 June 2022 12:00 1654595227 Cambridges address reaction to Prince Louis’ behaviour over jubilee weekend Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him. Find out what Louis’s royal parents have to say about their youngest son: Kate Ng 7 June 2022 10:47 1654588061 Fans react as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release portrait of Lilibet Fans think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby daughter, Lilibet, looks “just like young Prince Harry”. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new photograph of Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday 4 June. Saman Javed reports: Kate Ng 7 June 2022 08:47 1654585538 The best fashion moments from Jubilee weekend The Queen’s platinum jubilee served as the perfect opportunity for members of the royal family to showcase their sartorial prowess this weekend. Here are our favourite looks from the platinum jubilee weekend. Sravasti Dasgupta 7 June 2022 08:05 1654583438 Queen “humbled and deeply touched” by the jubilee The Queen has made a statement to mark the end of her platinum jubilee weekend. “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” the statement released by Buckingham Palace read. Laura Hampson has more: Sravasti Dasgupta 7 June 2022 07:30 1654581638 Daughter of Paddington creator speaks of family pride at seeing Queen and the bear on screen The family of Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond have spoken of their pride at watching the Queen and the bear on screen together at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace. Bond’s daughter, author Karen Jankel, told the PA news agency that the “whole family are still buzzing”, adding: “I think everybody is, but it was so special. It really, really was such an honour.” The Queen delighted millions of viewers during Saturday’s event by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, as part of the weekend celebrations honouring her 70-year reign. Read more: Sravasti Dasgupta 7 June 2022 07:00 1654579838 Police hunt man in Queen mask over jubilee week pub attack Police are appealing for information regarding a man pictured wearing a Queen mask who is wanted in connection with launching a violent pub attack ahead of the platinum jubilee celebrations. People had been enjoying a night out last Wednesday ahead of the extended Bank Holiday weekend when one man was punched in the face inside The Anchor, Lincoln High Street. The victim suffered a cut and nose bleed as a result of the assault and detectives have now released CCTV of the main suspect in a bid to track down the alleged masked attacker. Emily Atkinson has more: Sravasti Dasgupta 7 June 2022 06:30 1654578038 Parades and parties mark the end of Jubilee celebrations Here’s a look at the celebrations on the final day of the Queen’s Jubilee. Sravasti Dasgupta 7 June 2022 06:00 1654576238 ‘Media coverage of the platinum jubilee makes me uncomfortable to work in this industry’ “As a Black woman descended from enslaved African people, the likes of whom were branded with hot irons bearing the initials of royal family members, the past four days of wall-to-wall, uncritical responses to the jubilee have been a gaslighting experience,” writes race correspondent Nadine White. Sravasti Dasgupta 7 June 2022 05:30 1654572644 Hologram of young Queen projected onto Gold State Coach A hologram of a young Queen was projected onto the Gold State Coach as it travelled through the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last weekend. While the Queen herself did not attend the ebemt, footage of her from coronation in 1953 was cast onto the historic coach. Attendees could see the images of the young monarch waving from the backseat of the coach, and Prince Charles stood up as the coach passed by at the pageant that brings the platinum jubilee celebrations to a close. State coach with Queen’s hologram paraded at Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 04:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Royal family news – live: Sussexes release photograph of daughter Lilibet after arriving in US