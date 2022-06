Royal Ascot live stream: How to watch 2022 races online and on TV

Royal Ascot is back as one of the biggest weeks in racing returns in front of a full house for the first time since 2019.

Five days of action gets underway on Tuesday with seven races each afternoon and a total prize fund of over £8.5 million up for grabs.

The racing will build up to the Ascot Gold Cup on Thursday, which is one of eight Grade One races to be held this week.

The Queen, who is a regular spectator at Royal Ascot, will not attend the meet this year, in what is the monarch’s platinum jubilee year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does it start?

Royal Ascot started on Tuesday 14 June and runs until Saturday 18 June. The first race on each day will start at 2:30pm and the last starts at 6:10pm.

How can I watch it?

ITV Racing will be showing the action, starting from the first race of the day on ITV 1. The channel will the acction up until the last race of the day, which will be shown on ITV 4. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the race schedule?

Thursday 16 June

02:30 PM: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

03:05 PM: The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

03:40 PM: The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

04:20 PM: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

05:00 PM: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2)

05:35 PM: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

06:10 PM: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

Friday 17 June

02:30 PM: The Albany Stakes (Group 3)

03:05 PM: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

03:40 PM: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

04:20 PM: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

05:00 PM: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

05:35 PM: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

06:10 PM: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

Saturday 18 June

02:30 PM: The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

03:05 PM: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

03:40 PM: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

04:20 PM: The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

05:00 PM: The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2)

05:35 PM: The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

06:10 PM: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2)

