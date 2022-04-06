Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6.

Football

Roy Hodgson rolled back the years.

Rest and recovery for Liverpool.

Ronald Koeman was looking forward to his new job.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had his eyes on the night’s Champions League action.

Clubs looked back.

Cricket

Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont reflected on the World Cup.

Stuart Broad tested people’s Nottinghamshire knowledge.

Golf

It’s not Masters week if you don’t try and skim a ball across the water at 16.

Some are better at it than others.

Five deep to watch Tiger Woods – and he’s only practising.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas tried a new sport.

Boxing

Tony Bellew was pumped for Everton’s big match with Burnley.

UFC

Conor McGregor put the work in.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social