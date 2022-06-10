Roxie Nafousi discusses tests from the universe, setting boundaries and finding love

Self-development coach, author and manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi discusses how tests from the universe are really just ways to prove how much you want something and how they can be used in a productive, positive way. Roxie discusses how she uses these tests to set boundaries in her life and how they can be used in relationships.

