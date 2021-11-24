Rowan Atkinson's Fake Death Rumour Creates Panic On The Internet, Fans' Ask 'Why Does Atkinson Die Every Year?'

Actor Rowan Atkinson, known for essaying the character of Mr Bean, was declared dead on social media earlier this week. While the 66-year-old actor became a victim of fake news once again, an old tweet resurfaced on social media, declaring the actor dead. While the viral tweet that announced Atkinson’s death was reported to be false within no time, it had already left many fans baffled by then.

While a fake Twitter handle, claiming to be Fox News, reported Atkinson’s death in a car accident in 2017, the same tweet resurfaced this week and grabbed everyone’s attention. Needless to say, the fake death rumour left many Twitter users and Atkinson fans upset, who expressed their resentment on the microblogging site. While many refuted the news, some quizzed why do these death hoaxes go viral every year. Check out their reactions here:

#rowanatkinson is NOT dead the rumours are absolutely false…it’s a hoax pic.twitter.com/wrcGAStjHG — Ronak (@ronakkotecha) November 22, 2021

why does rowan atkinson die every year..? 😦 — elyse ♡ (@touyasgirl) November 23, 2021

The day rowan atkinson dies every flag in the world better be at half mast — Atharv Jain (@AtharvJain24) November 22, 2021

Rowan sebastian “Mr.bean” Atkinson is alive. ❤️ You will always be remembered in the world of silent comedy. Thank you for making us laugh since our childhood. 🥸#rowanatkinson #mrbean pic.twitter.com/4Xgt7aDUPX — 👻 (@jaffray___) November 23, 2021

The popular actor-comedian, who immortalised the character of Mr Bean with his remarkable performances, inspired two movies and an animated series based on the funny character. Atkinson even won several prestigious awards for his brilliant performances that left the audience impressed.

Meanwhile, the 2017 fake car accident news wasn’t the first time that the English actor has fallen prey to a death hoax, as a Facebook page ‘RIP Rowan Atkinson’ claimed the actor to be found unconscious in his house, back in 2016.

Atkinson, who has been in the film industry for decades, has featured in a couple of blockbuster movies and television series like ‘Blackadder’, ‘Johnny English’, ‘Love Actually’ and others. Meanwhile, the veteran British actor is busy with the filming of Paul King’s ‘Wonka’ which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Keegan Michael-Key, Sally Hawkins and others. Atkinson is even rumoured to star in Netflix’s crime drama ‘Peaky Blinders’ upcoming season, in which he is reported to essay the role of Adolf Hitler.

