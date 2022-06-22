Rothesay International Eastbourne: Serena Williams says return to tennis court after injury 'felt good'

Posted on June 22, 2022

Serena Williams said that her return to the tennis court after her injury at last year’s Wimbledon tournament “felt good”.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion marked her comeback appearance with victory at the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Tuesday (21 June), teaming up with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win their opening doubles match.

“It definitely felt reassuring… it’s been clicking in practice and now it seems like it’s clicking,” Williams said after the match.

