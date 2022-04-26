Ross Brawn clarifies ‘not listening to George Russell’ remarks after sprint race controversy

Ross Brawn has walked back comments aimed at George Russell after claiming the opinions of drivers at the back are ‘not what we are really listening to’.

The Formula 1 managing director, motorsports, hit back at the Mercedes star after his comments following last Saturday’s sprint race at Imola.

Part of Russell’s frustration stemmed from the processional nature of the race with drivers in the midfield stuck in a lengthy DRS train, which meant overtaking was limited.

The Silver Arrows’ struggles continued over a challenging qualifying session, leaving Russell in 11th.

But after learning of Russell’s comments, Brawn strongly defended the different format: “I think George’s opinion, or the opinion of anyone at the back of the grid, are not the opinions we are really listening to.”

Brawn insisted that these complaints often come when plans to not materialise for drivers, but has now clarified his point with Russell rallying in Sunday’s race to pull off an impressive surge to snatch fourth in the grand prix itself.

“I just know from my own experience that psychologically, a driver at the back of the grid has got all sorts of other things going on,” said Brawn.

“It would be great if there were things going on at the back but we had a Mercedes that couldn’t overtake the cars in front, but there was plenty of overtaking going on in the middle and up the front.

“Of course, we will listen. We won’t ignore it but we have to keep a perspective.”

