Rory McIlroy praises Tiger Woods for playing The Masters: ‘It’s a wonderful thing’

Rory McIlroy is delighted Tiger Woods is returning to compete in The Masters and has said it’s a “wonderful thing”.

Woods hasn’t been on the golf scene due to injuries sustained in a car crash in 2021 but he is now set to make his sixth return to the sport. McIlroy says it’s good for golf that Woods is back but it won’t affect his own performance.

“Tiger has been wonderful for us all in this room,” the star said. “He creates attention on the game of golf that no one else can. That’s great for his peers. It’s great for the media. It’s great for this golf club. It’s great for everyone. So, any time Tiger Woods is involved, it’s a wonderful thing.

“I think in terms of the competitive nature of it, if he’s in the field or not, I don’t think it really changes much. You’re trying to focus on yourself, and he can’t stop you shooting a 67 if you play well. It’s not like any other sport. So, I don’t think that changes much.

“I’ve spent a little bit of time with him at home, and the golf is there. He’s hitting it well. He’s chipping well. He’s sharp. It’s just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week. That’s probably the question mark. But the golf game is there.”

Many golf icons have been commenting on Woods return at The Masters, which begins on 7 April, and the golf legend’s friend Justin Thomas has added more praise.

“Nobody has a work ethic and determination like him,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in terms of setting your mind to something and kind of setting a goal for yourself and proving to yourself and everybody that you can do it than him.”

