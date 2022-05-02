Ronnie O’Sullivan fumes at referee’s warning in World Snooker Championship final

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan fumed at a referee “looking for trouble” during the intense World Snooker Championship final.

Olivier Marteel accused the pro of making a “gesture” during the eighth and final frame of the afternoon session, against Judd Trump.

“What gesture? Tell me, what did you see? Tell me, what did you see?” O’Sullivan raged.

“You saw nothing. You saw nothing. Go and look at your camera. You saw nothing. Don’t start, don’t start. Go check your cameras.”

Even competitor, Trump, argued that the referee should’ve waited instead of interrupting.