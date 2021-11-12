Former Wolves midfielder Ron Flowers a member of England’s 1966 World Cup squad, has died at the age of 87.

Flowers played for the Black Country club between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to three First Division titles and the FA Cup in 1960.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter feed read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87.

“A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it.

“There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ron Flowers: Former Wolves and England midfielder dies aged 87