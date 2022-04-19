Ron DeSantis threatens to punish Twitter for blocking Elon Musk takeover

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to punish Twitter for blocking Elon Musk’s $43bn takeover of the social media platform.
The Twitter board activated a “poison pill” strategy to defend itself against the Tesla entrepreneur’s stunning attempt to buy the company, which he announced last week.
“We’re gonna be looking at ways the state of Florida potentially can be holding these Twitter board of directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty,” the Republican politician said.
