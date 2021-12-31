Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were “not helpful”.

Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel following his move from Inter Milan last summer.

Asked about Lukaku’s comments at a press conference on Friday, Tuchel said: “We don’t like it because it brings noise and it’s not helpful.

“But we also don’t want to make more of it than it is. It is very easy to make more of it than it actually is.

“But let’s be honest about it, I don’t like it. It makes noise and it does not help.

“It does not reflect the daily work, the daily effort at Cobham. We will speak about it.

“I don’t think that anyone in this building thinks he is unhappy. We need to check. I don’t see any reason why it should be like this.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel