Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks (Apple Test)

Roman Abramovich is involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the billionaire’s spokesperson has claimed.

The Chelsea FC owner was asked by Ukraine to help support their attempts to reach a “peaceful resolution” over the conflict and Mr Abramovich “has been trying to help ever since” being contacted.

He announced on Saturday that he was handing over the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation, but did not make any mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his original statement.

