Roma vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League semi-final online and on TV tonight

A place in the final for the first Europa Conference League campaign is up for grabs as Leicester City head to AS Roma on Thursday night, with the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Neither team triumphed at the weekend to continue some uneven form, with Jose Mourinho’s side drawing in Serie A to make it four without a win across all competitions. It’s five without victory now for the Foxes, as Brendan Rodgers’ outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Without going the distance and lifting this trophy, there will be no European action next term for Leicester as they currently sit in the bottom half of the domestic table.

For Roma, they’re in a battle with city rivals Lazio to finish fifth and a return to the Europa League next term – though they’ll also be guaranteed that if they win this competition.

Here’s everything you need to know around the second leg.

When is Roma vs Leicester?

The second leg kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news

Roma should have a full squad to choose from for the decisive tie, with Jose Mourinho needing to choose between Nicolo Zaniolo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a support role behind Tammy Abraham.

Leicester are without Wilf Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, while James Maddison remains a doubt after his first-leg injury. Wes Fofana and Jamie Vardy will likely start after a weekend rest.

Predicted line-ups

ROM – Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Abraham

LEI – Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

Odds

Roma 21/17

Draw 12/5

Leicester 77/29

Prediction

Roma to complete the job and hold off what will no doubt be a spirited Foxes side, to seal their place in the final. Roma 2-1 Leicester, agg 3-2.

