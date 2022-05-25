Roma vs Feyenoord LIVE: Europa Conference League final team news, line-ups and more tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho resumes his hunt for trophies on Wednesday night, as his AS Roma side take on Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the first-ever Uefa Europa Conference League final.

Neither club has been in the hunt for silverware on the domestic scene this term, with Feyenoord third in the Dutch top flight and Roma down in sixth in Serie A. But in Europe it’s a different matter, with both sides now having a glorious chance to end the 2021/22 campaign by writing their names into club folklore. The final itself is being held in Tirana, Albania, with Roma getting past the likes of Bodo/Glimt, Vitesse and Leicester en route. Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off Partizan, Slavia Prague and Marseille to reach this stage.

The Dutch club won the old Uefa Cup in 2002, their last continental trophy, while Roma have never won a major European competition – the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup dring the 60s and the Anglo-Italian Cup 50 years ago are their only triumphs on this stage, with no trophy of any sort won since the 2008 Coppa Italia. Mourinho and his side are going all-out to end that barren run. Follow the Europa Conference League final match action and updates below:

Show latest update 1653497116 Albania police deport dozens of fans after clashes Dozens of soccer fans have been deported back to Italy following violent clashes in Tirana ahead of Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, Albania’s deputy head of police said. Italian club Roma will face Dutch team Feyenoord in the match at the 20,000-capacity National Arena. Two separate groups of Dutch and Italian fans clashed with police on Tuesday in the city, injuring 19 officers and five Albanian civilians. One police officer was injured from a knife attack, authorities said. Dylan Terry 25 May 2022 17:45 1653487432 Jose Mourinho remembering Alex Ferguson advice ahead of Europa Conference League final Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory. The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears. Mourinho was invited into Ferguson’s – and later his – office at Old Trafford ahead of a Champions League clash in March 2013 during his time as Real Madrid boss and was served with a warning of what lay ahead for him. The Portuguese told Uefa’s official website: “I asked him, ‘What is it like, boss? Does it change? Does it change over the years?’. He said, ‘Forget about it. Nothing changes. It’s the same up until the very last day’. “That is why I keep saying I cannot believe I am 59 years old. I cannot believe I have a 21 or 22-year career as a head coach. “I cannot tell you when I am going to stop because I cannot visualise it. The passion doesn’t change.” Karl Matchett 25 May 2022 15:03

