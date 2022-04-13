Roma v Bodo/Glimt: Footage emerges of tunnel brawl between coaching staff

The Independent has obtained footage of the incident between Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and one of Roma‘s coaching staff, that saw both men provisionally suspended for Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.

The Norwegian club claim the video shows Knutsen – now set to miss the biggest game in the team’s history – was attacked by Nuno Santos, Roma’s goalkeeping coach.

Roma, by contrast, told Uefa that Santos was the first person to be punched and that he had previously had a finger provocatively pointed in his face.

