Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Goes Digital; Sidharth Malhotra To Star In The Web Series 'Indian Police Force'

Sidharth Malhotra has joined the likes of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh as he joined Rohit Shetty’s popular cop universe. Although this time around, Shetty will be taking his Cop Universe digital for a series with Amazon Prime Video. Shetty created a successful cop universe in Bollywood starting with Singham which was followed by Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The filmmaker is now looking to expand the cop universe as he makes his OTT debut with Sidharth Malhotra as the lead.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra made the announcement as he shared a short teaser of his upcoming show titled Indian Police Force. The teaser didn’t give much about the plot or the storyline of the show but rather featured the behind-the-scenes preparation of the show. However, the teaser did feature a powerful entry of Malhotra who could be seen wearing a police uniform. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming.”

Indian Police Force series will pay an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Indian Police Force aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. With a global release, viewers in 240 countries and territories will experience an immersive cop universe story coming from India and rooted in Indian values. The series will have an eight-episode arc and will be jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and his Chief Assistant Director Sushwanth Prakash.

Talking about the series Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

