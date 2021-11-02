Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra To Team Up For A Cop-Based Web Series? Here’s What We Know So Far

If Hollywood has Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bollywood has Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with equally mind-ich-blowing instalments. In fact, the filmmaker is all set to blow cars and the minds of his viewers with the highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi starring none other than Akshay Kumar. Not just that; he is also joined by fellow (off-screen) cops namely Simmba and Singham played by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn respectively. And it isn’t long before they arrive at the nearest theatres for the Diwali treat it promises to deliver.

SEE ALSO: Theatres Are Opening And It’s Raining Movies; Here’s When ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83’ And Others Are Releasing

But while Sooryavanshi isn’t here yet, Shetty has already started expanding his cop-verse. In fact, he is taking his creation to the OTT medium with a cop-based web series for Amazon Prime Video and with the current heartthrob, Sidharth Malhotra no less! Earlier there were reports about Sidharth, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff being in the running but the actor made the cut and how. According to a Pinkvilla report, Rohit Shetty is not only producing the series but will also serve as the showrunner, working closely with Sidharth Malhotra and the makers on the script and action sequences.

An insider close to the project told the publication, “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world.”

SEE ALSO: Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Team Up For ‘Cirkus’, Film To Star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez Too

The helmer also has Cirkus where he has reunited again with Ranveer Singh. The film is in its post-production stage and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani, is gearing up for Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Baghchi, the espionage thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It is all set to release on May 13, 2022. He also has Indra Kumar’s Thank God where he will share the screen with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

SEE ALSO: Sidharth ‘Sherhshaah’ Malhotra On Co-Star Kiara Advani And The Speculations About Personal Life

Cover Image: Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty/Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra To Team Up For A Cop-Based Web Series? Here’s What We Know So Far