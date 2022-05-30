Rohit Shetty Comes Out In Support Of Bollywood; Says 'Bollywood Kabhi Khatam Nahi Hoga' Amid North-South Cinema Debate

With several blockbuster Bollywood projects to his credit, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has managed to carve a niche for himself in the cinema industry. But with the ongoing debate of North Vs South cinema taking over the internet, the ace filmmaker was quizzed about his opinion at a recent promotional event which he had attended with Ranveer Singh.

While many Bollywood movies failed to excel at the box office, non-Hindi projects like ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ managed to allure the audience to cinema halls, and break several box office records. And sharing his views on the same, Shetty, at the event said, “The trend of ‘Bollywood khatam’ will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga.”

Furthermore, the ace filmmaker even talked about Bollywood opting for more and more South film remakes in recent times. “If you check history, you will learn that south is there since the 60s and 50s. Shashi Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Kiye Jaa’ was remake of a south film. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were at their peak, a new boy entered into cinema world, Kamal Haasan sir with ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’, and it was a hit,” Rohit Shetty added.

While Shetty extended his support in favour of Bollywood, he even praised South Indian artists for their contribution to the Hindi film industry while sharing his views at the promotional event.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shetty is all set to team up with Sidharth Malhotra for an upcoming web series titled ‘Indian Police Force’. Shetty is also teaming up with ‘Simmba’ actor Ranveer Singh for another entertaining project, Cirkus, an official adaptation of 1982 ‘Angoor’, which is scheduled to release later this year.

