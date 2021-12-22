Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Prosecutor asks judge to ‘reconsider’ 110-year sentence for trucker

A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has asked the judge to “reconsider” the truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence over the fiery crash in 2019 which killed four people.

Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office led the state’s case against the 26-year-old driver, filed a motion on Friday asking the court to set a hearing to reconsider the lengthy sentence.

DA King cited the wishes of the victims’ family members as well as the court’s power to reconsider the state’s sentencing requirements when dealing with a case of “unusual and extenuating circumstances”.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler semi-truck along Interstate 70 in Lakewood, near Denver, Colorado on 25 April 2019, for his job as a driver for a Texas-based trucking firm.

He said the brakes failed as he was driving down a hill in rush hour and he lost control of the vehicle.

It slammed into dozens of vehicles and caused a 28-vehicle crash. A gas tank ignited, sparking a fiery explosion which killed four people.

The victims were Doyle Harrison, 61, William Bailey, 67, Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, 24, and Stanley Politano, 69.

In October, Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of 27 charges in October including four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree–extreme indifference, two counts of vehicular assault- reckless, one count of reckless driving, and four counts of careless driving causing death.

During his sentencing on 13 December, where he gave an emotional account of the accident and said he wished he could switch places with the victims, he was sentenced to 110 years in prison.

The lengthy sentence fuelled an instant backlash, with truckers vowing to boycott Colorado and posting videos on social media, a petition for clemency reaching 4.5 million signatures and even Kim Kardashian joining in the fight for a reduced sentence.

The prosecutor’s office has now also joined in the pleas for greater leniency with his prison term.

“As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances,” the motion read.

“Consistent with the People and the Court’s obligation under the Victim Rights Amendment, the People have begun conferring with the victims in this case to obtain and consider their input in advance of the Court’s hearing,” it added.

