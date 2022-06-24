Roe v Wade: US Supreme Court overturns constitutional right to abortion

The US Supreme Court has struck down Roe v Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion care and marking a stark reversal of bodily autonomy protections in America.
Five conservative justices, who now make up a majority on the nine-member court, have ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.
In doing so, they overturn key precedents established by the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.
