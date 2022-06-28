Roe v Wade: Selena Gomez says ‘men need to stand up and speak against’ the Supreme Court ruling

Selena Gomez has spoken out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

On Tuesday (27 June), at the season two red carpet premiere for Only Murders in the Building Gomez, 28, answered a press question about what Hollywood can do to help restore American women’s constitutional right to safe abortions.

Speaking to Variety, Gomez highlighted her Twitter post from Friday (24 June), which included a link to Planned Parenthood’s resources for anyone who wants to proactively challenge the verdict.

Gomez’s post read: “Please support Planned Parenthood Action – I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion.”

On the red carpet, alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, she said: “It’s about getting men – men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

The Supreme Court’s decision has been condemned by millions across the country and the world, including celebrities who have used their platforms to speak out against the landmark ruling.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Last week, the majority-conservative court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy and overturned key precedents established in the 1973 Roe v Wade case.

Celebrities including Taraji P Henson have also condemned the decision. A number of stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Phoebe Bridgers referenced the ruling during their recent Glastonbury sets.

The forthcoming season of Only Murders in the Building – which stars Gomez, Martin and Short as true crime podcast enthusiats-turned-crime solving trio – returns to Hulu with two episodes on Tuesday (28 June).

Shirley MacLaine and Cara Delevingne are among the high-profile guest actors to appear in the season.

Viewers in the UK can stream the new season on Disney Plus.

