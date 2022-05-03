Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law

Protesters outside the US Supreme Court have been reacting to reports of an early draft opinion that would effectively kill Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey.

Gathered in front of the building in Washington DC, one woman spoke of how “tired” she is after “fighting” for abortion rights.

“A lot of people have fight left in them, but a lot of us are just here to mourn,” she explained.

“I don’t know what more I can be doing,” another woman added.

