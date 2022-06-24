The US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, ending the right to abortion access for millions of women across America in a single historic moment.

The court released its opinion on the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday morning, with the justices ruling 6-3 to strike down the constitutional right to an abortion and send the powers back to individual states.

In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Roe – as well as the 1992 ruling on Planned Parenthood v Casey that further cemented abortion as a constitutional right – were “egregiously wrong” and “must be overruled”.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” he wrote.

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

“And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

In the dissent, liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan blasted the decision.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” they wrote.

“It is truly sad.”

Read the ruling in full here

Source Link Roe v Wade overturned: Read the Supreme Court’s ruling in full