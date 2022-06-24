Roe v Wade overturned: Pro-life and pro-choice groups gather outside Supreme Court

Pro-choice and pro-life groups gathered outside the US Supreme Court on Friday (24 June) after it struck down Roe v Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion care.

Five conservative justices ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in a drastic reversal of bodily autonomy protections in America.

Planned Parenthood, an abortion care provider in the US, released a statement on Twitter saying that the organisation would “never stop fighting”.

