Roe v Wade overturned – live: Abortion protests across US as Biden gives urgent address on Supreme Court ruling

‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Roe v Wade has been overturned by the US Supreme Court, prompting protests and condemnations across the nation. Joe Biden will hold an urgent press conference at 12:30pm EST to discuss the end of the landmark ruling that made abortions legal across the country.

The end of Roe came by way of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation.

The opinion, which had the backing of all of the court’s conservative justices has been met with widespread outrage, not least since the three conservatives appointed by Donald Trump claimed during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise Roe as precedent rather than overturning it.

While Democrats rush to protect reproductive rights in their states, some Republican senators are instead focusing on the circumstances leak and have called for people who leak Supreme Court decisions before they are publicly released to face up to be 10 years in jail and a fine of $10,000.

Show latest update 1656088498 Joe Biden’s statements on Supreme Court decision to begin shortly Joe Biden’s address to the nation following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade will begin shortly. Stay with The Independent for updates from Mr Biden’s address. Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:34 1656087931 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins pro-choice protesters AOC joins protests after Roe V Wade overturned Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:25 1656087648 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers impassioned speech in response to Supreme Court ruling Pelosi delivers impassioned speech as Roe v Wade overturned Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:20 1656087348 America reacts with outrage after Supreme Court scraps Roe and women’s right to abortion While some conservatives and Evangelical Christians across the nation celebrate the overturning of Roe v Wade, many Americans are furious at the stripping away of their rights. “Roe being overturned is the worst sort of “I told you so” moment. There was never a real question of why white evangelicals embraced Trump. He did what they wanted,” Christy Stoop, a writer for Religion Dispatches, said. Read the full story from Andrew Buncombe below: Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:15 1656087048 Democratic Senator Joe Manchin ‘alarmed’ that Trump-nominated Supreme Court justices went back on their words Senator Joe Manchin expressed shock that Donald Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justices Niel Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh voted to overturn Roe v Wade despite saying they would support it as precedent while under oath during their confirmation hearings. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Mr Manchin said, according to CQ Now Chief Correspondent Niels Lesniewski. Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:10 1656086598 Joe Biden to address nation Joe Biden will address the nation today at 12:30 EST in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade. Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:03 1656086448 Nancy Northrup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, responds Nancy Northrup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, has responded to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. The CRR argued Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation on behalf of the JWHO. Her statement appears below: “The Court’s opinion delivers a wrecking ball to the constitutional right to abortion, destroying the protections of Roe v. Wade, and utterly disregarding the one in four women in America who make the decision to end a pregnancy. While public support for access to abortion is at an all-time high, the Court has hit a new low by taking away – for the first time ever – a constitutionally guaranteed personal liberty. Utter chaos lies ahead, as some states race to the bottom with criminal abortion bans, forcing people to travel across multiple state lines and, for those without means to travel, carry their pregnancies to term — dictating their health, lives, and futures. Today’s decision will ignite a public health emergency. One day, the regressive and cruel Dobbs decision will be reversed for its brazen disregard for the rights of women and the rule of law. Until then, we will use every legal lever to ensure that every person’s right to make decisions about their body and their lives is realized, and that they have access to the full range of reproductive healthcare.” Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 17:00 1656086148 OPINION: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish Jennifer Stavros listened to the people in her life with pro-life views; when she became pregnant, she carried her pregnancy to term and a child, even though she was facing inevitable poverty to do so. She soon came to believe that “pro-life” actually means “pro-birth,” as the very people who pressured her to have her child abandoned her in her time of need. “I did give birth to my children, and I don’t regret it — I love them more than anything in the world. But I was pushed down the path of motherhood by Christian conservatives who described themselves as “pro-life”. Pro-life meant convincing me to continue my pregnancy. It did not, as I soon found out, mean supporting me to raise my child when I lived in poverty.” Read her full essay below: Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 16:55 1656085961 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Roe v Wade overturn a ‘big step backwards’ for the US Boris Johnson calls Roe v Wade verdict ‘a big step backwards’ for US Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 16:52 1656085426 Pro life and pro choice groups gather outside the Supreme Court to demonstrate Roe v Wade overturned: Pro-life and pro-choice groups gather outside Supreme Court Graig Graziosi 24 June 2022 16:43

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Roe v Wade overturned - live: Abortion protests across US as Biden gives urgent address on Supreme Court ruling