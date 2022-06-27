Roe v Wade overturned – latest: Nationwide protests condemn Supreme Court decision as clinics close across US

‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Thousands of protesters hit the streets across the US on Friday and Saturday following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care by overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Joe Biden has urged voters to support lawmakers who will codify abortion rights into law, calling the high court’s decision a “sad day” for the court and country after the court’s conservative majority took the unprecedented step to strip a constitutional right from Americans.

The president also blamed former president Donald Trump for nominating justices willing to undermine established precedent, while clinics across the US in states that have outlawed abortion prepared to close their doors, even as patients wait to return for appointments.

Across news networks on Sunday, Republican officials defended so-called “trigger” laws that make abortions illegal in nearly all cases, while Democrats urged Congress to fortify federal protections.

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested Congress should consider impeaching justices who told the Senate in their confirmation hearings that they believed Roe was settled precedent.

Show latest update 1656298835 ACLU to ask judge for emergency injunction against Florida’s abortion law The American Civil Liberties Union and abortion rights advocates will ask a state judge in Florida on Monday for an emergency injunction against a staet law that outlaws abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, as abortion rights groups move the battle against anti-abortion laws from federal courts to state courts. Florida’s law is set to take effect Friday. The legal groups argue that the law violates privacy protections established by the state constitution – mirroring the argument at the centre of Roe v Wade. Alex Woodward 27 June 2022 04:00 1656295235 Abortion pill manufacturer ‘well prepared’ for surge in demand after Supreme Court ruling Danco Laboratories, one of the pharmaceutical companies that manufactures mifepristone, the FDA-approved drug for abortion care, said the company is “well prepared” for any surge in demand after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion. Supply of the brand-name drug Mifeprex is “plentiful and stable,” according to a company spokesperson. “We are incredibly disappointed by, and not at all in agreement with the decision [the Supreme Court] made,” the spokesperson said. “Danco remains steadfast in our commitment to assuring that healthcare providers and women have access to Mifeprex as an option for safe and effective early abortion.” A two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol – drugs that are available over the counter in some countries – is overwhelmingly safe and effective, and can be taken in the comfort of a patient’s home. Medication abortion is by far the most common form of abortion care in the US, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all procedures. The drug was approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration in most cases up to 10 weeks of pregnancy in 2000. Last year, the FDA permanently lifted the in-person requirement for medication abortion prescriptions, allowing patients to access the drugs via telehealth appointments and online pharmacies so patients can take the drugs at home. State restrictions on abortion care largely do not distinguigh between procedural abortions and mediation abortions. Anti-abortion state legislators are increasingly targeting the drugs, including laws against telemedicine appointments, online prescriptions and mail-ordering The Justice Department has warned states against implementing bans on FDA-approved abortion drugs, setting up looming legal battles over their access. Alex Woodward 27 June 2022 03:00 1656291635 Baltimore provides $300,000 in financial support to abortion providers The mayor of Baltimore, Maryland announced that the city will grant $300,000 to abortion providers and family-planning services as a show of support to “welcome women seeking these services with open arms.” Mayor Brandon Scott announced the deal, granted in conjunction with the City Council and distributed through the Baltimore Civic Fund, after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion. “We are morally obligated to make Baltimore a safe haven for care-seekers, and we are committed to doing just that,” he said. Alex Woodward 27 June 2022 02:00 1656288035 More than 80 district attorneys and prosecutors refuse to enforce anti-abortion laws Prosecutors across the country, including from 12 states with “trigger bans” that will make abortion illegal in their respective states, said they will not prosecute people who seek or provide abortion care. A group of more than 80 district attorneys and other elected prosecutors signed a statement with Fair and Just Prosecution, wriging that “not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion … but we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions.” The signatories represent nearly 90 million people across 29 states. The Independent spoke with prosecutors across several states, including Texas and Louisiana, where imminent “trigger” laws will criminalise abortion care and threaten providers with jailtime, about why they refused to pursue such cases. Alex Woodward 27 June 2022 01:00 1656284435 The Supreme Court’s decision could endanger rights to gay marriage, trans healthcare and gay sex, legal analysts Legal scholars and civil rights pioneers argued that the legal reasoning behind a decision to revoke half a century of abortion rights could be used to strike down LGBT+ rights, from decisions on marriage equality to gay sex and trans healthcare. Jim Obergefell, whose lawsuit against the state of Ohio led to the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage was protected by the Constitution, said “people should be terrified.” The Independent’s Io Dodds has this in-depth report: Alex Woodward 27 June 2022 00:00 1656280835 Supreme Court’s reversal of abortion rights is a ‘red alert’ to LGBT+ community The concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas in the landmark ruling to overturn the right to abortion that has raised alarms for LGBT+ rights. Justice Thomas suggested that the court “reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents” argued under the 14th Amendment – including landmark cases involving same-sex marriages, gay sex, and contraception. Alex Woodward 26 June 2022 23:00 1656279407 ‘Crisis pregnancy centres’ vandalised after Supreme Court decision Several so-called “crisis pregnancy centres” – nonmedical facilities intended to dissaude people from seeking an abortion – have been vandalised in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constititional right to an abortion. Alex Woodward 26 June 2022 22:36 1656277235 Megan Rapinoe calls on men to ‘stand up’ after reversal of Roe v Wade US soccer star Megan Rapinoe has called on men to “stand up” to defend abortion rights, telling members of the media “I should not be the loudest voice in the room.” “No woman should be the loudest voice in the room,” she told reporters in uninterrupted, nine-minute remarks to the press on Friday. “This is what allyship looks like. This is what, frankly, doing the right thing looks like. If not for men, we would have none of these laws, we would have none of the inequality in terms of gender rights, and this onslaught on abortion rights, none of this would be happening. We did not do this to ourselves.” Alex Woodward 26 June 2022 22:00 1656276035 Abortion rights not discussed at G7 President Joe Biden told reporters on Sunday that the group of world leaders assembled in Germany for the G7 summit has not yet discussed the Supreme Court’s decision, according to White House pool reporters. A reported asked whether “the Roe decision [has] come up in any of the meetings” thus far, to which the president responded it was “not related to Ukraine or any of the issues we discussed.” Asked whether any leaders brought it up, he said no, according to pool reports. Alex Woodward 26 June 2022 21:40 1656274535 This is what abortion access looks like in every state, now that Roe v Wade is overturned Without constitutional protections to the right to an abortion, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect after Roe v Wade was overturned. Seven states have already enacted such laws in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision. Republican legislators are also moving quickly to amend anti-abortion laws or enact severe restrictions that effectively end abortion access in other states, while 16 states and Washington DC have state-leverl protections that guarantee access to abortion. Alex Woodward 26 June 2022 21:15

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Roe v Wade overturned – latest: Nationwide protests condemn Supreme Court decision as clinics close across US