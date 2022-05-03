Roe v Wade news – live: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion law, leaked draft reveals

Leaked Supreme Court opinion suggests court may overturn Roe v. Wade

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests that the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide, reported Politico on Monday.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, states.

It indicates that he, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v Casey and uphold a Mississippi law that criminalises termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” Justice Alito said, according to the leaked document.

The court is expected to rule in the case, also known as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation before the term ends in late June or early July.

The immediate impact of such a decision would be to outlaw abortion across a broad swath of the United States, forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term unless they can travel to a state where abortion is legal under state law, or risk undergoing an illegal procedure outside of licensed medical facilities.

