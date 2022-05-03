Roe v Wade news – live: Plan to scrap US abortion law an abomination, say Democrats

Leaked Supreme Court opinion suggests court may overturn Roe v. Wade

Leading Democrats have condemned the reported decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Shumer said the Republican-appointed justices who were said to have backed the decision were “poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years”.

They said the leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, was “an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history”.

In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito, states “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

The decision indicates that he and four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

Ms Pelosi and Ms Shumer are among many Democrats to publicly state their disapproval of the decision. The Democratic governors of California and New York have both promised to fight the Supreme Court.

Several Republican governors meanwhile expressed their support for the justices.

The Independent spoke to some of the protesters: Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law Liam James 3 May 2022 13:30 1651579653 UK supports abortion rights, says Boris Johnson Britain supports the right for women to have access to safe and legal abortions, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said, after being asked about the reported decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade. “My understanding is this comes from a leaked document rather than an official decision and of course, as you’d expect, it’s a matter for the US courts in general,” the spokesman told reporters. “The UK fully supports women’s reproductive rights globally … including the right to access safe and legal abortion.” Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, also weighed in on the report, writing on Twitter: “The right of women to decide what happens to our own bodies is a human right.” Abortion is less of a divisive issue in the UK than in the US. YouGov polling in recent years has consistently found around 85 per cent of British adults support a woman’s right to have an abortion. Though Northern Ireland remains more restrictive than the rest of the UK, abortion laws were loosened there in 2019. It is worth noting that the US public is also firmly in favour of the right, with 69 per cent of Americans saying Roe v Wade should be left as is. Liam James 3 May 2022 13:07 1651577886 Mapped: The states that will ban abortion if Roe v Wade overturned There are 26 US states that would ban abortion if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade as it is reportedly poised to, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research body. The institute lists 22 states certain to ban the procedure either effectively, through unworkable time limits, or outright. 13 of these states have so-called “trigger laws” that would automatically enshrine anti-abortion legislation at state level if Roe were overturned. Some states have introduced bans on abortion after six-weeks to their legislature but have not been able to enact the law due to challenges. A six-week ban is in effect in Texas and set to come into effect within weeks in Idaho. Four states – Florida, Indiana, Montana and Nebraska – are thought likely to impose bans. The Guttmacher Institute said this is down to their historical opposition to abortion, recent legislative measures and the political composition of their state legislatures. Liam James 3 May 2022 12:38 1651576806 Republican senators call for investigation into ‘unprecedented’ leak Several Republican senators have demanded a probe into the “unprecedented breach of confidentiality” after Politico reported a leaked draft majority Supreme Court opinion overturning abortion rights legalised through the landmark Roe v Wade ruling (Namita Singh writes). The draft opinion appeared to have been authored by Justice Samuel Alito, and indicated that he, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, voted to uphold a Mississippi law which criminalises termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks. Calling the leak an “assault” by the Left aimed at intimidating the Supreme Court, Missouri senator Josh Hawley tweeted: “The Left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate. The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.” Liam James 3 May 2022 12:20 1651575363 Republican governors vow to ‘protect life’ if SCOTUS report true Republican governors have expressed their support for a reported Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, though several have condemned the leak to Politico. Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota vowed to guarantee “the right to life” by opposing abortion. Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama said she hope the 1973 decision would be overturned. “Tonight, let us say a prayer for life and that our justices remain steadfast in their convictions,” she tweeted. The governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, also tweeted his support. The decision was reported to have been backed by five of the six Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, with the opinion of Chief Justice John Roberts not yet known. Liam James 3 May 2022 11:56 1651573926 Calls for Biden to fulfil his promise of passing law to protect abortion Americans have called on Joe Biden to deliver on his promise to convert Roe versus Wade into a law as stated by him in 2019 in the run up to the presidential elections amid reports of a draft decision from the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark ruling (Arpan Rai writes). “Roe v Wade is the law of the land, and we must fight any and all attempts to overturn it. As president, I will codify Roe into law and ensure this choice remains between a woman and her doctor,” Mr Biden had said in 2019 on Twitter. Now politicians and celebrities have called on the president to act on his word: Liam James 3 May 2022 11:32 1651572846 Congress leaders condemn ‘greatest restriction of rights’ in 50 years House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Shumer issued a joint statement condemning the decision reported to have been taken by the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling on abortion rights. The pair are highly critical of the Republican-appointed justices who have reportedly backed the decision – which they call “an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history”. Ms Pelosi and Ms Shumer are among many Democrats to publicly state their disapproval of the decision. The Democrativcgovernors of California and New York have both promised to fight the Supreme Court. The statement from Ms Pelosi and Mr Shumer reads: “If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans. “The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history. “Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation – all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century. “The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump. Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.” Liam James 3 May 2022 11:14 1651571826 Leak source could support overturning abortion rights, says law professor A law professor has warned against presuming the source of the Supreme Court leak shared the draft opinion against Roe v Wade in opposition to the decision. Richard L Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, told The New York Times: “I would be wary of jumping to a conclusion that the leaker is necessarily someone who opposes overturning Roe v Wade. “This kind of leak could in fact help the likely future majority overturning Roe if it deflects the conversation to the question of Supreme Court secrecy and the danger of leaks to the legitimacy of the process. “That’s better than a conversation about the potential illegitimacy of overturning longstanding precedent allowing reproductive choice. It also could be intended to soften the blow by signaling to everyone the earthquake to come.” The leaked document showed a majority of Supreme Court justices supported overturning Roe. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft, was joined by the four other Republican-appointed judges Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in voting against nationwide abortion rights. The three Democratic-appointed judges – Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – were reported by Politico to be working on dissenting opinions, while it was unclear how Chief Justice John Roberts would vote. Liam James 3 May 2022 10:57 1651570841 Who is Samuel Alito? An initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated inside the court, and reported by Politico suggest that the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which abolished abortions nationwide. Justice Alito, 72, has personally drawn the ire of pro-abortion voices for his role in the decision. He said Roe v Wade was wrongly decided and was not constitutional. Arpan Rai takes a look at the career of the justice appointed by George W Bush: Liam James 3 May 2022 10:40 1651569727 New York will fight Supreme Court, says governor The governor of New York said the state will fight the US Supreme Court if justices vote to overturn the decision taken in Roe v Wade to give constitutional grounding to abortion rights. Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said on Twitter the leaked Supreme Court decision against abortion rights was “disgraceful attack on our fundamental right to choose”. “Let me be loud and clear: New York will always guarantee your right to abortion. You have our word,” she said. In a statement, the governor made a promise to women from states where abortion rights are threatened. “For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible,” she said. Liam James 3 May 2022 10:22

