Roe v Wade news – live: John Roberts confirms opinion overturning abortion rights as Biden vows action

Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law

Leading Democrats have condemned the reported decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft was authentic on Tuesday. Joe Biden vowed to fight the court’s decision in a statement he released early on Tuesday, saying he would not allow abortion rights to be left to the ‘whims of the public.’

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Shumer said the Republican-appointed justices who were said to have backed the decision were “poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years”.

They said the leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, was “an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history”.

In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito, states “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

The decision indicates that he and four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

Ms Pelosi and Ms Shumer are among many Democrats to publicly state their disapproval of the decision. The Democratic governors of California and New York have both promised to fight the Supreme Court.

Several Republican governors meanwhile expressed their support for the justices.

Show latest update 1651601625 Politico staff told to take security precautions, remove identifying information from social media Staff at Politico – which published the bombshell story documenting the leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicating its intention to overturn Roe v. Wade – have reportedly been told to take precautions when entering elevators to ensure that anyone entering the building with them are employed at the company. They have also reportedly been told to remove identifying information from their social media accounts that could link them to the company. Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 19:13 1651600244 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Republicans trying to distract with leak complaints Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Republicans are intentionally trying to distract from the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade by focusing on the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision. “Republicans are spending all their focus on the leak because they don’t want to focus on Roe v. Wade, where they know they’re on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the American people. Try as they might, they can’t distract from the truth,” he said on Tuesday. Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 18:50 1651599344 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Supreme Court reversing abortion ruling would be an an ‘abomination’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday that a Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade would be an an ‘abomination.’ Watch his comments below: ‘This decision would be an abomination’: Schumer addresses leaked opinion on abortion law Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 18:35 1651598444 Trump comments on Supreme Court leak, calls it ‘demeaning’ Former president Donald Trump made his first public statement regarding the Supreme Court draft decision leak during a radio talk show on Tuesday. He called the leak “demeaning” but did not comment on abortion and the impact reversing Roe v. Wade would have on American women. Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 18:20 1651597844 Joe Biden said he is not prepared to leave abortion laws to the ‘whims of the public’ Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday that he was not prepared to leave abortion laws to the ‘whims of the public.’ If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the states would be left to determine individually if they will allow legal abortions. Watch the clip below: Biden says he is not ‘prepared’ to leave abortion law to the ‘whims of the public’ Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 18:10 1651597244 Members of Congressional Black Caucus speak out after bombshell Supreme Court decision leak Members of the Congressional Black Caucus issued statements on Tuesday in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “The radical right stole two seats on the Supreme Court. And now the so-called majority apparently plans to rob women of their long-held reproductive freedom,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said. “We will not go backward.” “We all knew the odds, but it is nonetheless shocking to see a Court move towards overturning 50 years of precedent in a stunning revocation of our right to have an abortion,” Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus, said. “If accurate, this decision will deal a shattering blow to millions, especially low-income people and women of color. Every American should have the right to make their own personal health care decisions that impact their lives, health and futures. It is chilling to think this court is unwilling to protect those rights. But just as important: this is NOT an official ruling. Abortion is still legal. Now more than ever, the U.S. Senate must preemptively codify Roe into federal law by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act. Lives depend on it.” Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 18:00 1651596344 Vice President Kamala Harris issues statement saying its ‘time to fight for women’ Vice President Kamala Harris responded on Tuesday to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v. Wade. Her statement is below: The United States Supreme Court has now confirmed that the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade is genuine.

Roe ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. It also, at its root, protects the fundamental right to privacy. What is clear is that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies. Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women. The rights of all Americans are at risk. If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life. This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have. Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 17:45 1651595437 McConnell attacks Democrats for being insufficiently outraged over Supreme Court leak Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell scolded Democrats for not caring enough about the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision that indicates it plans to overturn Roe v. Wade. While plenty of Democrats are upset about the leak and its wide ranging implications, Mr McConnell wants them to care more about the norms and decorum of the court being violated. Mr McConnell said “real leaders should defend the Court’s independence unconditionally,” referncing Joe Biden’s speech in which the president said he would fight to codify Roe v. Wade into law. Andrew Feinberg has more from Mr McConnell in the story below: Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 17:30 1651594844 MAGA Republicans praise Trump for possible abortion ban Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn praised Donald Trump on Tuesday for the Supreme Court’s draft decision against Roe v. Wade. Republican Congressman Paul Gosar also praised the former president. Bevan Hurley has more examples of Republicans lining up to thank Mr Trump in the report below: Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 17:20 1651594544 Marjorie Taylor Greene panned over ‘victory for God’ reaction to Roe v Wade news Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was panned by social media users on Tuesday after she posted a video celebrating the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that showed the court’s intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade. A theocratic fascist shedding tears of joy as her country slips into the dark ages with one of the most sophisticated cars in the world in the background. I don’t know if there is another image more cynically American than this one,” one social media user wrote in response. Gino Spocchia has the video – and more reactions – in the story below: Graig Graziosi 3 May 2022 17:15

