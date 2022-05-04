Roe v Wade news – live: Biden vows action to protect abortion rights as John Roberts confirms leaked opinion

Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law

Leading Democrats have condemned the reported decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft was authentic, as President Joe Biden vowed to fight the court’s imminent decision.

Congressional Democratic leadership said the Republican-appointed justices who reportedly endorsed Justioce Samuel Alito’s opinion were “poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years,” as abortion rights

The decision indicates that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will uphold a Mississippi law criminalising abortion care at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, and overrule precedents established in Roe and affirmed by the 1993 decision in Casey v Planned Parenthood.

Republican officials have meanwhile celebrated the likely demise of Roe while condemning the “leak” from the nation’s high court.

Show latest update 1651633220 How ‘trigger’ bans and anti-abortion laws will eliminate abortion access if Roe falls Without the constitutional right to abortion care affirmed in the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states could immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe. Nine states have laws in place that banned abortions before the Roe ruling but have never been removed from the books; those laws are expected to go back into effect if the Supreme Court overturns it. Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 04:00 1651629620 Biden says White House preparing action to support abortion rights amid Supreme Court threat to Roe Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was “not prepared” to leave women’s right to choose “to the whims of the public” in the wake of the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion allowing states to force women to carry pregnancies to term. “One of the reasons why I voted against the number of the members in the court, they didn’t choose to acknowledge that there’s a Ninth Amendment, they didn’t choose to acknowledge there’s a right to privacy,” he said. “I mean, there’s so many fundamental rights that are affected by that, and I’m not prepared to leave that to the whims of the public at the moment”. More from Andrew Feinberg in Washington: Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 03:00 1651626020 Warnings that illegal abortions will kill pregnant women if Supreme Court votes down Roe v Wade The World Health Organization estimates that around the world, 23,000 women die each year from unsafe abortions, with thousands more experiencing health complications from the unregulated procedures. What the past can tell us, according to Gillian Frank, is something that holds true in the present, and the future: Restricting abortion “does not stop people from desiring, seeking and getting abortions”. “What it affects is the expense and the quality of abortions, the kind of medical care you can get.” The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has more: Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 02:00 1651622420 Elizabeth Warren demands Senate codify abortion rights protections into law ‘I’m angry’: Incensed Elizabeth Warren calls on Senate to protect Roe v Wade Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 01:00 1651620348 Harris: ‘Democracies cannot be strong if the rights of women are under attack’ In her remarks, the vice president condemned Republican-backed measures to restrict abortion care across the US and urged Democrats and supporters to fight to preserve reproductive health protections. “They want to bully anyone who seeks or provides reproductive healthcare, and they want to criminalize and punish women for making these decisions,” she said. “At its core, Roe recognizes the fundamental right to privacy,” she added. “When the right to privacy is attacked, anyone in our country may face a future where the government can interfere in our decisions … It has never been more clear which party wants to expand our rights and wants to restrict them.” She continued: “It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward, and which party wants to push us back. … But we’re not going back. We are not going back.” The vice president concluded with a call to action, stressing that “democracies cannot be strong if the rights of women are under attack.” “Let us fight for our country and the principles upon which it was unfounded, and let us fight with everything we have got,” she said. Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 00:25 1651619930 Kamala Harris calls forthcoming decision on Roe v Wade ‘a direct assault on freedom’ In remarks to women’s Democratic political action group Emily’s List, Vice President Kamala Harris defended constititional protections to abortion rights affirmed by the Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade, which “has protected a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body for nearly half a century.” She called the leaked opinion from the court’s conservative majority “a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental right of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled.” Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 00:18 1651619799 More protests outside Supreme Court demand abortion rights protections Protests across the US on Tuesday night demand protections for abortion rights, under threat from a forthcoming opinion by the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Demonstrators returned to the Supreme Court after raging against a leaked opinion late on Monday night. Protests were organised in US cities from New York City to Austin, Texas. Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 00:16 1651618820 What the Supreme Court leak means for Roe vs Wade and abortion rights in America What the US Supreme Court leak means for Roe vs Wade and abortion rights in America Alex Woodward 4 May 2022 00:00 1651617020 Republicans say consequences for abortion should be left to states if Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade Republican senators have expressed outrage over the leak of a draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s decision that would effectively overturn Roe v Wade. But when asked what the consequences should be for abortion providers or women who seek abortions, Republicans mostly said it would be up to states to decide. The Independent’s chief Washington correspondent Eric Garcia has more: Alex Woodward 3 May 2022 23:30 1651616120 Anti-abortion activist scales Salesforce Tower in San Francisco A 22-year-old Las Vegas anti-abortion activist was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest after climbing San Francisco’s tallest building on Tuesday, according to police. Maison DesChamps, the self-described “Pro-Life Spiderman,” was taken into custody after scaling the building, during which he was posting on his Instagram. Alex Woodward 3 May 2022 23:15

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Roe v Wade news – live: Biden vows action to protect abortion rights as John Roberts confirms leaked opinion