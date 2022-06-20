Roe v Wade – live: Women, doctors prepare for potential end of the landmark abortion ruling

New York expands abortion protections ahead of Roe ruling, Governor Hochul announces

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights.

As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.

The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.

“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”

Show latest update 1655739668 Welcome to the liveblog Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of what may be the final days of Roe V Wade. A Supreme Court draft decision that was leaked to Politico earlier this year revealed that the court was planning to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent, a move that will indirectly strip millions of women of their right to end their pregnancies. The court’s ruling is expected sometime this week, possibly as early as tomorrow. Graig Graziosi 20 June 2022 16:41

