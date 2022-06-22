Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court abortion ruling will force quarter of clinics to shut

‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights.

The Supreme Court released a new set of case opinions on Tuesday but did not include a decision that could impact access to safe abortions. The next set of opinions will be published on 23 June.

As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.

The ruling is expected to come soon, though it’s unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the meantime, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.

Meanwhile, a new study out of the University of California has found that more than a quarter of abortion clinics in the US would shut down if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark ruling. Those 202 closures, authors note, would “decimate abortion access” for women living in the South and Midwest.

Show latest update 1655900100 Samuel Alito: Who is the Supreme Court justice who wrote leaked draft overturning Roe v Wade? Mr Alito is the author of a draft opinion overturning the landmark Roe v Wade case. Andrew Feinberg has the story. Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 13:15 1655897400 Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce criminal anti-abortion laws in their states ‘Trigger’ bans in more than a dozen states will quickly or immediately outlaw abortion without Roe v Wade protections. It will be up to the discretion of district attorneys and law enforcement whether providers will be criminally charged, Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 12:30 1655891398 Quarter of abortion clinics will close if Roe v Wade overturned, study says More than a quarter of abortion clinics in the US would shut down if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, a new study has revealed. According to Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), 202 facilities across states – about 26 per cent of abortion clinics in the US – would shut down if the landmark decision is reversed. The study’s authors noted that these closures, which would disproportionately affect women living in the South and Midwest, would “decimate abortion access”. Continue reading the full report from The Independent’s Shweta Sharma Johanna Chisholm 22 June 2022 10:49 1655890200 Congresswoman who authored abortion rights bill calls Senate’s inaction to codify Roe v Wade ‘such a crime’ The California Congresswoman and author of Democrats’ legislation to codify abortion protections speaks with Eric Garcia about the end of Roe v Wade, abortion rights and why the filibuster needs to go. Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 10:30 1655883000 When will there be a Roe v Wade decision? The US is bracing for a Supreme Court’s decision that could overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling granting women access to abortions across the US. As the Suprme Court deliberates its decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation — which could strike down Roe — the questions remains as to when it will formally announce its decision. The Independent’s Alex Woodward explores when the ruling may come down from the court in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 08:30 1655875800 US abortion rise: One in five US pregnancies were terminated in 2020 As the US braces for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, the number of women seeking abortions appears to be on the rise based on the latest data. According to The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, one in five US pregnancies were terminated in 2020. Gustaf Kilander has more on the data in his report below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 06:30 1655869540 What is Planned Parenthood v Casey? Landmark abortion ruling at risk alongside Roe v Wade While Roe v Wade is the most well known case guaranteeing abortion access in the US, a 1992 Supreme Court case was pivotal in upholding those rights. In 1992, Democratic Governor Robert Casey introduced new laws restricting women’s rights to access abortion. Planned Parenthood sued the governor, and the Supreme Court ruled in its favour. For more on the landmark ruling, read Rachel Sharp’s story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 04:45 1655865940 How Supreme Court security became political and how its tied to abortion After Nicholas Roske traveled to Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh’s home with a pistol allegedly intending to shoot the judge, security for the justices became a major political issue on Capitol Hill. As lawmakers move to tighten security for Supreme Court justices, it has raised concerns for pro-choice protesters who wish to show their disproval of the court’s forecasted decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Many protesters have held demonstrations outside justices’ homes, but new legislation may force them away in the name of security. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more in the story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 03:45 1655862340 What is Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization? Why one lawsuit could overturn abortion rights The leaked Supreme Court draft decision that foretold the likely overturn of Roe v Wade comes as a result of the Supreme Court case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation. The result of that case is likely to come in the next few days, and may result in the end of Roe v Wade. What is at the core of the case, and why does it put Roe in jeapoardy? John Bowden has more in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 02:45 1655858740 South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe ‘Even though we expected this it feels very emotional’ abortion rights activist in Sioux Falls tells Andrew Buncombe. Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 01:45

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court abortion ruling will force quarter of clinics to shut