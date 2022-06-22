Roe v Wade – live: No decision on US abortion rights as Supreme Court releases latest case opinions

‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights.

The Supreme Court released a new set of case opinions on Tuesday but did not include a decision that could impact access to safe abortions. The next set of opinions will be published on 23 June.

As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.

The ruling is expected to come soon, though it’s unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the meantime, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.

“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”

Show latest update 1655883000 When will there be a Roe v Wade decision? The US is bracing for a Supreme Court’s decision that could overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling granting women access to abortions across the US. As the Suprme Court deliberates its decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation — which could strike down Roe — the questions remains as to when it will formally announce its decision. The Independent’s Alex Woodward explores when the ruling may come down from the court in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 08:30 1655875800 US abortion rise: One in five US pregnancies were terminated in 2020 As the US braces for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, the number of women seeking abortions appears to be on the rise based on the latest data. According to The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, one in five US pregnancies were terminated in 2020. Gustaf Kilander has more on the data in his report below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 06:30 1655869540 What is Planned Parenthood v Casey? Landmark abortion ruling at risk alongside Roe v Wade While Roe v Wade is the most well known case guaranteeing abortion access in the US, a 1992 Supreme Court case was pivotal in upholding those rights. In 1992, Democratic Governor Robert Casey introduced new laws restricting women’s rights to access abortion. Planned Parenthood sued the governor, and the Supreme Court ruled in its favour. For more on the landmark ruling, read Rachel Sharp’s story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 04:45 1655865940 How Supreme Court security became political and how its tied to abortion After Nicholas Roske traveled to Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh’s home with a pistol allegedly intending to shoot the judge, security for the justices became a major political issue on Capitol Hill. As lawmakers move to tighten security for Supreme Court justices, it has raised concerns for pro-choice protesters who wish to show their disproval of the court’s forecasted decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Many protesters have held demonstrations outside justices’ homes, but new legislation may force them away in the name of security. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more in the story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 03:45 1655862340 What is Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization? Why one lawsuit could overturn abortion rights The leaked Supreme Court draft decision that foretold the likely overturn of Roe v Wade comes as a result of the Supreme Court case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation. The result of that case is likely to come in the next few days, and may result in the end of Roe v Wade. What is at the core of the case, and why does it put Roe in jeapoardy? John Bowden has more in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 02:45 1655858740 South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe ‘Even though we expected this it feels very emotional’ abortion rights activist in Sioux Falls tells Andrew Buncombe. Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 01:45 1655855140 How Planned Parenthood aims to fight for abortion rights with the overturn of Roe V Wade looming Planned Parethood, which has been at the forefront of providing abortion access to women for more than a century, is planning to keep fighting for women’s reporductive rights even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V Wade. “This leaked opinion is horrifying and unprecedented, and it confirms our worst fears: that the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v Wade,” President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement following the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision. Rachel Sharp examines the organisation’s plans to fight in a post-Roe world in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 22 June 2022 00:45 1655851540 What the Supreme Court could come for after Roe v Wade Legal experts and civil rights activists fear that after the Supreme Court overturns Roe V Wade it will overturn other landmark rulings protecting rights like gay marriage. “I’m terrified and people should be terrified,” says Jim Obergefell, whose lawsuit against the state of Ohio led to the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage was protected by the US Constitution. Read Io Dodd’s full story below: Oliver O’Connell 21 June 2022 23:45 1655847940 A ‘bat****’ bill shows how far Louisiana lawmakers will push an anti-abortion agenda Louisiana’s House Bill 813, which is part of an accelerationist anti-abortion movement in the state calling for an “abolition” of the practice, faced widespread condemnation for its language allowing the criminalising and imprisoning of patients and providers of abortions. The Independent’s Alex Woodward spoke delves into the controversial legislation in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 21 June 2022 22:45 1655844340 Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce criminal anti-abortion laws in their states The Independent asked the chief prosecutors in more than a dozen counties and parishes where their respective states’ anti-abortion laws are set to take effect to ask how – or if – they will go about prosecuting such cases, including whether they will issue subpoenas for personal digital data to prosecute them. “Trigger laws” which will go into effect once Roe V Wade is overturned, will effectively ban abortion in nearly half the US. Alex Woodward shares insights from prosecutors in his story below: Oliver O’Connell 21 June 2022 21:45

Source Link Roe v Wade – live: No decision on US abortion rights as Supreme Court releases latest case opinions