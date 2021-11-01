Rodney Reed: Texas judge denies death row inmate’s request for a new trial for crime he says he didn’t commit

A Texas judge has denied death row inmate Rodney Reed’s request for a new trial for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

District Judge JD Langley wrote in a 50-page ruling on Monday that Mr Reed “has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have convicted him of capital murder”, bringing the 53-year-old one step closer to his execution date.

Mr Reed, a black man, was convicted of the murder of Stacey Stites, a white woman, 25 years ago.

He has long maintained his innocence and several celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Oprah Winfrey have drawn attention to his case in recent years.

