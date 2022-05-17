A three-year-old boy killed in a dog attack at a farm in Rochdale has been named as Daniel John Twigg.

Greater Manchester Police said a 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act following the boy’s death.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rochdale dog attack: Three-year-old killed on farm named as police arrest 48-year-old man