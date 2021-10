Roblox has been broken for hours, with people unable to log into the game.

A warning on Roblox’s status website said that the game had been broken since midnight UK time.

It confirmed that it was broken on every platform, including the web, mobile and Xbox version of the app.

“Many player experience are impacted,” the site warned. It said the problem was an “internal system issue” and that it was working on a fix.

