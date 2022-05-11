Robin Parkinson death: ’Allo! ’Allo! star and Button Moon narrator dies aged 92

Robin Parkinson has died aged 92.

On Tuesday (10 May) night, a statement was released announcing the death of the’Allo! ’Allo! star, who played Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in the popular sitcom. Parkinson died on 7 May.

A statement from his family read: “Robin Parkinson, actor, known for ’Allo! ’Allo! and as the voice of Button Moon, has died peacefully at the age of 92 with his wife and daughters by his side.”

Parkinson’s acting career spanned more than four decades and saw him perform in film, TV and theatre.

His biggest role was in ’Allo! ’Allo!, in which he appeared from series seven to nine after the death of the original Ernest, Derek Royle.

To many, he was best known as the narrator of the children’s show Button Moon, which ran from 1980 to 1988.

Parkinson on stage in 2004 (Tony Larkin/Shutterstock)

Parkinson, who was born in Coventry, also had roles in popular series such as Dad’s Army, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, The Young Ones and The Kenny Everett Show.

He began his stage career at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre and would go on to play his ’Allo! ’Allo! role in the subsequent West End production and Australian tour in the 1990s.

