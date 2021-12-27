Robert Pattison Starrer 'The Batman' Will Release On HBO Max In April 2022

Filmmaker Matt Reeves’ upcoming project ‘The Batman’ has been the talk of the town since its inception, and now after multiple delays, the movie starring Robert Pattison is finally all set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. But given Warner Media’s collaboration with HBO Max, the Caped Crusader movie will also release on the streaming platform after 45 days of its theatrical release. And in a recent interview, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar confirmed the reports and revealed that ‘The Batman’ will release on HBO Max in April 2022.

Talking to Vox’s Recode, Killar verified the reports and admitted that Pattison’s movie will be joining the long list of DC movies released on the online streaming platform. “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017 and 2016,” Killar said.

While reports of Warner Media re-considering their controversial day-and-date release policy from 2022 had found their way on the internet, Killar’s recent statement has left many fans wondering about the future of Warner Bros. other upcoming projects. With ‘The Batman’ joining the likes of ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Dune’ and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Warner Media’s decision could well turn into a masterstroke given the rise of Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the Matt Reeves directorial is expected to feature a younger version of the Caped Crusader with ‘Twilight’ alum Pattinson leading from the front. ‘The Batman’ is releasing on March 4 next year, and will also feature Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard in pivotal roles.

