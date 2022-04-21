Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.

The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.

Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.

His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in the film adaptation in 1967.

Morse won his second Tony in 199 for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of writer Truman Capote in the biographical play Tru.

Playing Bert Cooper in Mad Man brought Morse international recognition and scored him five Emmy nominations.

His final appearance in the show took place in season seven and allowed him to draw on his Broadway skills for a big musical number following Bert’s death, as he performed a routine to “The Best Things in Life Are Free”.

Fans and colleagues have paid tribute on social media. Larry Karaszwski, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors, tweeted: “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90.

“A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life).”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90