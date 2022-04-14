Robert Lewandowski ‘definitely’ staying with Bayern Munich next season, says CEO Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski will stay at the club beyond the end of the season, according to CEO Oliver Kahn.

The 33-year-old Polish striker’s contract with the Bundesliga champions expires next summer and there have been rumours he could be open to leaving.

However, Kahn has now ruled out that possibility by insisting the club will try to agree a new deal with the player.

Speaking to Prime Video, he said: “We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season. We are and will be in talks about his future in the next weeks.

“He has a contract till June 2023 and we’ll definitely have him with us for another season.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to become one of the club’s all-time great strikers.

He has scored 341 goals in just 370 appearances, adding seven Bundesliga titles to the two he already won with Dortmund.

He also claimed the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.

But hopes of a second European title this season were ended on Tuesday night as Bayern were stunned by Villarreal.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain, Julian Nagelsmann’s side could only draw 1-1 at the Allianz Arena as Unai Emery masterminded another sensational victory in Europe.

Lewandowski has been widely linked with Spanish club Barcelona, having also previously seen his name mentioned with both Manchester clubs in the Premier League.

