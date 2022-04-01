Robert Irwin appears in April Fool’s police campaign to ‘launch elite squad’ of animal officers

Robert Irwin had some April Fool’s fun on Friday, announcing he would be leading a “new elite crime squad” called “Police Animals in the Wild” (“PAW”).

In a video shared by Queensland Police online, Robert, 18, can be seen cuddling a koala as an officer explains how the force is adding more “eyes, wings and claws” to help keep the state safe.

After posting the convincing video, the police later owned up to an April Fool’s prank, tweeting: “Gotcha! As much as we love our Australia Zoo… they are not our newest crime-fighting critters”.

