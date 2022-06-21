Rob Lowe’s birthday tribute to wife Sheryl Burkoff of 31 years: ‘You are the whole package, and I am blessed’

Rob Lowe shared a gushing tribute to his wife Sheryl Burkoff for her 61st birthday this week and it’s absolutely lovely.

On 20 June, the Parks and Recreation alum posted a picture of his wife of 31 years to his Instagram and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. You are the whole package, and I am blessed. Here’s to many more years of love and fun! Xoxo.”

The 58-year-old shared a snap of the jewelry designer showing off her blonde locks and wearing all-black ensemble with a chunky silver pendant.

Lowe’s sweet birthday message to his wife comes as the couple will be celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary on 22 July. The two met back in 1990 while working on the set of the thriller film Bad Influence, and were married in 1991. Since then, they’ve become proud parents to two sons – Matthew, 29, and John, 27.

This wasn’t the first loving tribute Lowe has shared on social media in honour of his wife. Earlier this year, the 911: Lone Star actor posted a selfie of Burkoff for Mother’s Day.

“To the most loving, dedicated, passionate, and wise mother I know. Thank you, Love Bug, for blessing the boys and I. We are lucky to have you,” he captioned his post. “And big love to all mothers out there. You have the most important job in the world! Happy Mother’s Day!”

Back in January, Lowe opened up about the moment he knew Burkoff was the one for him. “I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl,” Lowe said in an interview with People.

At the time that they’d begun dating, Lowe was still battling alcoholism. The actor, who has been sober since 1990, remains grateful that Burkoff took a chance on him.

“She saw things in me that nobody had ever seen before,” he told the publication. “I still think she’s the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rob Lowe’s birthday tribute to wife Sheryl Burkoff of 31 years: ‘You are the whole package, and I am blessed’